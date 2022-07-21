Tim Tebow Makes Surprising Pick For The Best Ole Miss Quarterback Ever

Ole Miss has had some sneaky good quarterback play over the last handful of years, but any conversation about the best to ever do it in Oxford typically begins and ends with either Archie or Eli Manning.

Tim Tebow doesn’t exactly see it that way, however. He recently made his pick for the best QB to play for the Rebels and tossed a surprising name out there.

During a segment on ‘SEC Now,’ Tebow and the rest of the panel were discussing which teams in the conference had the most to replace. The former Heisman Trophy winner mentioned Ole Miss as a team with holes to fill from last year’s 10-win roster. This is when he made his surprising statement about the greatest QB in school history.

“I’m really interested to see what Ole Miss looks like,” Tebow explained. “It’s such a successful season last year, but you’re losing (offensive coordinator) Jeff Lebby. I think that’s a huge loss. And then, you’re also trying to replace probably the best quarterback in school history, and you’re doing it with two very different guys.”

The quarterback Tebow is referring to is Matt Corral. While you could argue there is some recency bias with his statement, Corral is undoubtedly one of the best QBs to ever put on an Ole Miss uniform.

WHAT ADVICE DID ELI MANNING HAVE FOR OLE MISS’ MATT CORRAL?

Not only did Corral lead the Rebels to one of their best seasons ever last year, but his name also pops up in Ole Miss’ record books quite often as well.

Corral is third all-time in passing yards (8,287) at Ole Miss and did so in just 37 total games. He’s also third all-time in passing touchdowns with 57. Eli Manning, who owns the title in both of those categories, played 41 games during his Ole Miss career.

When it comes to single-season records at Ole Miss, Chad Kelly holds the record for the most passing yards (4,042) and is tied with Eli in single-season passing touchdowns with 31.