TikToker Ambushed By Disney Characters After Exposing Times Square Money Scam

A UK TikToker exposed the scam that is Disney characters and Times Square earlier this week, and almost immediately found himself under attack by the likes of Mickey Mouse, the Grinch and Elmo.

He’s the hero we all suddenly found, but didn’t know we needed. After taking the bullet for the rest of the world and confronting these scumbags in costumes, you’ll see why.

Frankly, it’s the stuff nightmares are made of. The video, which has now gone viral with over 2 million views and an equal amount of insane comments, starts out with “discovering the biggest scam in Times Square” and goes from there.

Buckle up:

TikTok guy under attack by Disney, Sesame Street characters in Times Square

Horrifying. Disney characters — and, really, anyone in a costume — scare the bejesus out of me. I think I would have just thrown whatever money I had in my pocket up in the air and run for the hills.

Now, to the substance of the above video …

Is this a known thing around Times Square? I’ve only ever been once in my life, and I couldn’t get out of there fast enough. Place is a zoo. You couldn’t pay me enough to ever go back.

But for those who live there, is this a known scam? You just go around taking pictures with people in costume and they expect to be paid?

Do they make it known ahead of time? Doesn’t sound like it. If so, that’s silly. I wouldn’t pay them, either. Get the hell out of here with that.

How about the balls on Minnie telling our TikTok man to go home if he doesn’t have any money? The balls on her. You’re literally out there scamming tourists for a quick buck in a suit. Nonsense.

Now, let’s get to some of the comments …

This happened to me with a guy dressed as lady liberty back in sixth grade and my mom started arguing with lady liberty.

They literally got in my picture I DIDNT ASK FOR and then surrounded me when I told them I didn’t have money😭😭 I legit was scared.

This one dressed as Batman came up to press us about deleting the photos loll was lowkey kinda scary.

They tried to rip my phone out of my hand once. They are vicious lol.

I didn’t realize that you had to pay them and the status of Liberty chased me on stilts I had to hide in toys r us it still traumatizes me to this day.

My God. Lady Liberty sounds like a real problem in Times Square. If you’re in the area, steer clear. Head on a swivel.

All in all, glad this UK dude exposed this stuff. Glad he’s OK. Won’t ever impact me because you’ll never find me in Times Square, but for those who feel like braving it, just know you’ve been warned.

PS: this guy’s from Squid Game? Hilarious. I knew I recognized him.