TikTok Star Takes A Shot At Olivia Dunne, Calls Her A Bitch

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne tops the list of female college athletes as far as NIL earnings are concerned. She’s landed those deals with the help of an enormous social media following.

Dunne, who has almost 11 million followers between Instagram and TikTok, regularly creates videos like this one that amass millions upon millions of views. This nine second clip has 4.4 million views and features her dancing in the locker room with her LSU teammates.

The crazy amount of attention has helped her grow her following and enjoy the benefits of huge brand deals. But it’s not all fun and games for the social media star.

Dunne’s had to deal with plenty of haters, from woke columnists to body shaming trolls. Those haters aren’t just limited to users of the social media platforms. Fellow influencers are getting in on the action.

TikTok star Breckie Hill is one of those influencers. She’s been compared to Dunne which has led to some beef between the two influencers and their followers.

Hill, who had more than one million followers on TikTok before apparently having her account suspended, talked about the beef recently.

She joined YouTuber Lofe for a recent video when the topic came up. Lofe asked about her beef with Dunne and she replied, “I do have beef with her.”

The discussion took place in a store and Hill said to the clerk after admitting to the beef, “Livvy Dunne? Do you know her?”

When You’re On Top, As Olivia Dunne Is, People Are Going To Come After You

After the store employee said he wasn’t on social media, Hill added, “She’s a TikToker. She’s such a bitch. Also, every single person that’s like, met her, has been like, ‘Oh, she’s so mean in person.'”

The problems between the two seem to have started when Hill was handed this nickname, “Livvy with cannons.” Hill said that the nickname pissed Dunne off. She said that she was then bullied by Dunne and her friends.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, you’re body shaming me,'” Hill said. “Her and her friends were like, bullying me. They were like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s a dupe.’ Like a Walmart version.”

Lofe suggested that the two settle things with a gymnastics competition before asking Hill if she would slap Dunne.

After Hill said that she would slap Dunne, he changed it from a gymnastics competition to an influencer fight.

Here’s the full video. The comments on Dunne start around the 21:00 mark.

This good old fashioned influencer fight won’t see the inside of a ring or a gymnastics competition.

There’s nothing to be gained with a fight and Dunne would smoke her in gymnastics. This one will be settled in the battleground known as the comment section.

This looks like a massive waste of time and energy. I mean, can’t we all just get along here? There’s enough internet and social media for everyone after all.