Olivia Dunne Is On Top Of Female NIL Valuation List

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been a big winner when it comes to making NIL money. She built her brand into one of the most successful in all of college sports.

As a result she finds herself on the top of the female NIL valuations list. The numbers have been crunched and no other female athlete has a higher NIL valuation.

In fact, according to On3, Olivia’s valuation is in the top five of all college athletes at at $2.3 million.

Only Bronny James, Arch Manning, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are ahead of Olivia on the overall list. James and Manning aren’t even in college yet, meaning she’s currently in the top three of active college athletes.

The LSU star found out about her place on top of the list and shared it on her Instagram Story. She’s well ahead of Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee and Connecticut basketball player Paige Bueckers who are the next two on that list.

Olivia Dunne/Instagram Story

It’s Good To Be On Top

It’s been a busy week for Olivia. In addition to the good news about her NIL valuation, she also celebrated a birthday.

Given that she’s a professional, she didn’t let her birthday keep her from creating content. She kept her 6.1 million followers on TikTok thoroughly entertained.

Being in the top three of all current college athletes when it comes to NIL is impressive. Especially from an athlete in a sport that doesn’t get the amount of attention that football and basketball does.

It is impressive, but it’s not surprising. There’s a ton of power that can be generated from being a social media influencer. That’s never been more clear.

Olivia Dunne has been doing influencer thing for a while now and is obviously pretty good at it. With her incredible content and her very large following she can hold her own with anyone when it comes to NIL deals.

Given her recent birthday week activity she’s not showing any signs of slowing down. That’s a good thing for her followers. And just as important for her NIL valuation.