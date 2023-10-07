TikTok Star Alix Earle Wishes Braxton Berrios A Happy Birthday In Her Bikini

Videos by OutKick

From the looks of it, things between Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have never been better. The TikTok star and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver powered through some NFL drama involving Berrios’ ex and a brief summer breakup.

They appear to have put all of that behind them. No matter how hard Sophia Culpo tries to rain on their parade they’re not having any of it.

Alix made the regular season roster and is now showing up to Dolphins games in a Berrios jersey. She added to that by taking a big step for any influencer and posting him on her timeline.

The moves seem to indicate that she’s fully embracing her NFL WAG era. On Friday she was back at it when she wished her “NFL man” a happy birthday in a bikini next to the water.

Forget about the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship. This one is a relationship we can all get behind. It’s love story between a top notch influencer and a guy trying to find his way in the NFL.

What’s better than that?

Certainly not the relationship between the superstar singer and the best tight end in the game. We’re not even entirety sure that it’s real. It could all be a ploy by the NFL to drive ratings.

Alix Earle Knows How To Deliver A Happy Birthday Message

I’m still not convinced that it’s not. Thursday was Kelce’s birthday. Did he receive a legs wrapped around him hug in a bikini on social media with a “happy birthday NFL man” message from Taylor?

He did not.

The day came and went without so much as a peep from his “girlfriend.” On Friday, Kelce was out telling the media, in not so many words, that dating Taylor Swift was better than winning a Super Bowl.

All while Berrios’ girlfriend not only acknowledged his birthday, but won’t write a song about him after they breakup, assuming of course Travis and Taylor are really dating.

Look I don’t need any Swifties coming after me. We’ll get an answer to whether the relationship is real if there’s a song written about it.

There’s no need for speculation when it comes Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios. The influencer is leaving little doubt about where they stand.

She’s helping the now 28-year-old enjoy life back in Miami, which includes coming off of his best game in a Dolphins uniform with six catches and a touchdown.