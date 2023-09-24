TikTok Star Alix Earle Goes ‘Fins Up’ At Dolphins Game In Braxton Berrios Gear As She Navigates Some NFL Drama

Videos by OutKick

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are back on. The TikTok star and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver looked like they were just a summer fling back at the end of July.

They had just hit the red carpet at the ESPYs together when the “they’re not exclusive or official” reports surfaced. A little cold water for a relationship that looked like it was starting to heat up.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

That takes us to last week, when Earle was a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She decided to take on the reports that Berrios had cheated on his ex, Sophia Culpo, with her head on.

“You know I was asking for the receipts. Like, right away I was probably more psycho than she was. I was like there’s just no f– way this happened,” Earle said.

“Like, I was checking everything.” She even claimed that her and Berrios “have been over this probably 110 times, because I was like, if you did that to a person, obviously, of course, you’ll probably do that to me too, and if I did that to someone else, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

Apparently Earle is satisfied that she didn’t hookup with Berrios while he was still in a relationship, no matter what Culpo has to say on the matter.Because on Saturday, she shared a picture of herself hanging out on a boat with what looks to be the Dolphins receiver.

She captioned it “just friend?” while promoting her own podcast, Hot Mess.

Alix Earle Is Getting A Taste Of The Regular Season As NFL WAG

That was just a preview of things to come. On Sunday, Earle was going “Fins Up” while tailgating in her own Braxton Berrios gear.

She also shared some field level content that included video of Berrios making his way out of the locker room for some pregame activities.

Alix Earle at Dolphins game pic.twitter.com/9wjNVm2iP3 — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) September 24, 2023

And just like that Earle has successfully navigated through some NFL drama and partially embraced the WAG life. She hit all the pregame necessities with a look at the outfit, some tailgating and hitting the field prior to kickoff.

A relationship that looked dead over the summer has new life as the grind of the NFL season gets underway. Can Earle continue to navigate the drama? Will she be there when the playoffs roll around?

It’s too early to make any predictions on how that will all play out. For now the Berrios party in Miami is on hold and he’s spending his free time with one of the biggest names on TikTok.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Berrios had five catches for 70 yards through the first two games of the season. The best of luck to the both of them this season.