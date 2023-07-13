Alix Earle Hit The ESPYs Red Carpet With Braxton Berrios

Videos by OutKick

TikTok star Alix Earle‘s relationship with Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios has reached a new stage. The hit the red carpet at awards shows together stage.

The two were spotted in Los Angeles at the ESPYs on Wednesday night. They didn’t enter through a backdoor or pull the we arrive separately move. TikTok’s ‘It’ girl hit the red carpet in a black leather dress fully prepared for a season as an NFL WAG alongside Berrios.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

As you can see they’ve put Berrios’ whole breakup drama with Sophia Culpo far behind them. They’ve moved past the whole catch us in the background of an NBA Finals game or on social media after being spotted out together.

You could even say they’ve moved on from Alix’s wasting food after a late night drama. Although, that might have truly only been a thing in her TikTok comment section.

Sure folks were not happy with her throwing out the insane amount of food she ordered and didn’t eat, but it seems to have stopped right there. Say what you want, but it didn’t faze her at all.

There was no deletion of the video or phony apology that followed. Alix kept things moving like a professional and immediately rubbed The Hamptons in everyone’s face.

Alix Earle And Braxton Berrios Look Ready For The Start Of The NFL Season

That kind of thick skin is going serve her well inside of NFL stadiums, especially on the road. Her own fans were dragging her and it rolled right off her back.

Do you think the Bills Mafia is going to get to her? I love the Bills Mafia, but I doubt it. She hasn’t made her way to the top of the TikTok food chain by worrying about what others think of her. She doesn’t have time for that.

Alix has made it to the top with content. So before the get ready with me for game day content starts being pumped out as the season arrives, she’ll be bouncing from The Hamptons to things like Barbie events and the ESPYs with plenty of content to accompany it.