Alix Earle & Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios Are Finished

In a shocking twist nobody saw coming, the relationship between TikTok beauty video content creator Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios is finished.

It was a summer fling.

I know…I know…I know…YOU DON’T CARE. Save the texts. Save the emails. Save the screaming on social media. If you read this far, you cared enough to click on this post, so it’s possible a very small part of your brain does care about these social media and NFL D-listers.

Let’s get to the details!

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

In yet another shocking development, PEOPLE was able to lock down a source who explained how this relationship came to a close. “The two have always agreed they were not exclusive or official, knowing that Alix wanted to have a fun summer after just graduating and Braxton would be off at training before the end of the summer,” the unnamed source told the entertainment outlet.

“Despite the fact they went to a red carpet together and maybe in traditional Hollywood terms, that could be interpreted as ‘a hard launch’ of a relationship, that’s not what it was at all,” the source added. “Both have continued to keep things casual and have fun with each other.”

Would you look at that, they broke it off nice and easy.

Hey, have a great season.

Yeah, you too. Go kill it on TikTok.

Cool. See you around.

Sounds good.

Alix Earle attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Alix Earle attends the 2023 Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party at The Clayton House on February 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Look, Braxton Berrios will be just fine in Miami. He has abs, a little bit of NFL money, he played his college ball in Miami, he’s connected to powerful dudes in the area who want to be connected to a good-looking NFL guy, he gets into all the great parties and he has great hair.

The guy won’t be struggling for tail when training camp breaks and he can go back to living in a sweet Miami condo.

As for Earle, this chick is ultimately headed toward dating one of the Paul brothers. I’ll guess she ends up with Jake Paul after he’s done with Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam. These weirdo Kardashian wannabees understand that the only way you make the climb up the algorithm ladder is by keeping your name in the headlines and the way you do that is by dating other famous people only to break up with them in dramatic fashion which causes drama and more headlines.

Berrios, 27, isn’t getting enough catches for Earle to waste much of her time on this guy. She has bigger fish to fry. Don’t be surprised if she’s not out hunting for a big-time NFL tight end.