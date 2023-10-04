Even Travis Kelce Thinks The NFL’s Taylor Swift Coverage Is Dumb

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce is putting a spike to the NFL’s relentless coverage of him and Taylor Swift.

Sure, the high ratings, the increase in jersey sales, the puns, the lyric references, the “are they or aren’t they dating?!” hysteria was maybe cute at first, but as I wrote just three days into the whole charade weeks ago, it has gone from cute to an eyeroll to just annoying.

I’m not saying I told you so, but I told you so and now Jason and Travis Kelce agree.

Jason and Travis Kelce call out the NFL and NBC for going “overboard” on Taylor Swift coverage. pic.twitter.com/fT0xtn3RjB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 4, 2023

‘THEY’RE OVERDOING IT’

“Take away your feelings for Taylor, what is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at games,” Jason Kelce asked his TMZ-favorite brother on their New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

“I think it’s fun whose at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, to what you’re watching but at the same time I think they’re overdoing it for sure… ESPECIALLY MY SITUATION,” Travis responded.

It’s certainly interesting that Travis said “Especially my situation,” when discussing him and Taylor. To me that seems like they aren’t dating and that they are just playing the league, the networks, the Swifties and yes all of you sports fans for fools. They say that silence speaks volumes. Well, Kelce’s tone and dismissiveness seems like it’s pretty evident what could be going on here.

The NFL broadcasts can’t stop talking about Tralor. (Getty Images)

AT WHAT COST?

When I originally wrote my piece correctly predicting that the NFL and broadcast networks would overdo the Taylor and Travis, aka “Traylor” I based it on the sheer fact that it’s because Hollywood and the media ALWAYS ruin things. As soon as something becomes fun or cool it’s overplayed, it’s spun off and suddenly you end up with 10 Scream movies because it was a cool concept in the initial one.

During their podcast, Jason and Travis went on to talk about the NFL and the networks not knowing what to do when it comes to celebrities in attendance. Jason compared the NFL reaction to that of the NBA which is used to having big name celebrities on the court. Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee, Jay-Z, Drake will get a camera shot or two of them but they aren’t being shown every commercial break like NBC was doing with Swift.

‘THINK OF THE SWIFTIE FANS!’

I’ve gotten some feedback saying that clearly the network executives must know more than we do and they believe that the new Swiftie appeal will lead to the long term rise of more NFL fans. Please, execs aren’t thinking that far ahead. They’re like Congress – show me the positive numbers and financial figures in the near-term and the hell with what happens down the line.

As Chad Withrow and I discussed on OutKick’s Hot Mic, the NFL is at risk of alienating its core base for an immediate fix and are coming across like your uncle that still posts on Facebook thinking it’s cool.

You. Don’t. Need. To. Show. Taylor. Swift. Every. Single. Time. You. Go. To. Commercial. Break



This is why ppl hate the broadcast networks. They overdo everything. (And I’m a Taylor Swift fan) pic.twitter.com/hDNOvnojSp — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) October 2, 2023

I originally predicted it would take four weeks for people to finally say enough is enough with the Traylor coverage (during the actual broadcasts).

Maybe Travis’s comments calling out the league for overdoing it will make things change sooner.

Ah, who am I kidding. There’s reports that Taylor is planning to be in attendance in Minnesota when the Vikings host the Chiefs. It’s not ending anytime soon unless Travis ends it or football fans put an end to tuning in.