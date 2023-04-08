Tiger Woods Gives Us Early Roars, Makes 23rd Masters Cut Thanks To Justin Thomas

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods finished his second round with an early roar and some late groans, but made his 23rd consecutive cut at The Masters thanks to some help from pal Justin Thomas.

Woods carded back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18 after a quick birdie once played resumed at rainy Augusta, and sat at 3-over after a second round 73.

His final bogey put him outside of the projected +2 cut line, but Thomas finished his round with back-to-back bogeys to ultimately miss the weekend, but vault Woods below the cut line.

Woods has now made 23 consecutive cuts at Augusta, tying him with Fred Couples and Gary Player for most all time.

This marks 23 consecutive made cuts at Augusta, tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for most all time. pic.twitter.com/SVimTPPi0R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2023

Tiger Woods needed Justin Thomas bogey to make Masters cut

Woods restarted his round with a par on 12, and moved inside the cut line with a long birdie on 15 that gave us our first Tiger Woods Roar of the morning.

As always, it was electric — rain or shine.

Spoiler alert: it was rain, and it was only going to get worse.

Tiger Woods moves inside the projected cut line. #themasters pic.twitter.com/FH6tZxwQl8 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

Woods would bogey the final two holes of the round, and needed some help to continue playing the rest of the weekend.

Luckily — unless you’re a JT fan — Thomas was there to help the Big Cat get into the weekend.

Thomas bogeyed the final two holes under deteriorating conditions, putting Woods below the cut line and keeping his unreal Masters streak alive.

It’s also the fourth time in Woods’ major career that he’s made the cut on the number, along with the 2003 Masters, ’05 PGA and ’14 Open.

Brooks Koepka currently sits at 12-under and is your leader, followed by Jon Rahm (-11).

Justin Thomas looks absolutely crushed by missing the cut. Said he had a “long day ahead of him” while conducting his in-round chat walking up the 14th. Couldn’t have thought that long day would consist of a journey home to Florida. — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) April 8, 2023