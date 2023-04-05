Paige Spiranac Clone Grace Charis Offers Tiger Woods Her Services

Videos by OutKick

Folks, we officially have ourselves a battle for the world’s No. 1 golf influencer.

Grace Charis, who has been bouncing around the top five spots in the golf-influencing game, took a major step Tuesday in dethroning Paige Spiranac who built the industry.

“(Tiger Woods) Im ready to caddie for the Par 3 contest at the masters tomorrow ;),” Charis (you can golf with her for the low cost of $100k) wrote on Instagram while posing in a traditional Masters white caddie jumpsuit and a Masters-issued hat.

Game on, Spiranac.

Before you think it’s absurd to think about Paigeviews being dethroned from a crown she’s worn for what feels like the last decade, you need to remember that Spiranac is now 30 and her hold on the crown has never been shakier.

Let’s be honest, you’ve seen Paigeviews’ cleavage 3,500 times and you can only see cleav so much before it’s just more of the same cleav. Then along comes Charis and she’s suddenly throwing 104 mph cleav at Instagram.

It’s game-changer cleav and it’s getting plenty of attention.

In early March, Charis passed the 1 million Instagram follower count which puts her in rarified air amongst the golf influencers. Yes, Paigeviews has 3.7M followers, but Charis is like the stud NFL QB still working on a rookie contract and just waiting to sign that mega-contract after putting up insane numbers.

Yes, Paigeviews still holds a Google Trends line advantage in a head-to-head matchup, but look at the last 30 days. Charis is coming HARD. Spiranac is still going to dominate Google Discover and the common tabloid outlet headlines, but Charis is making a bold statement with this Tiger Woods content.

Charis observers will contend that she’s been slow to mix up her content and that’s what separates Spiranac from her competition. Paigeviews understands the headline game and how important it is to juice the Google algorithm. She understands that the minute she’s losing steam, it’s the time to complain that haters don’t like boobs.

BOOM — headlines.

That’s where Charis has to get to. She has to buckle down and not be afraid to create headlines and dare I say, maybe even come out with a piece of content saying Paigeviews is washed up.

Now is the perfect time for such a vicious attack. Ladies, this is a battle for the crown. How bad do you want it?