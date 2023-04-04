Paige Spiranac Previews The Masters, Snaps At Guy Who Seems To ‘Hate Boobs’

Videos by OutKick

It’s a huge week for Paige Spiranac, the world’s No. 1 golf influencer and she doesn’t have time for losers who “hate boobs” during a week in which Paigeviews is going to blend the two into a massive surge of social media traffic.

The social media starlet fired up TikTok Monday to juice the algorithm with her Masters preview where she revealed her top five favorite Masters moments. The 30-year-old, who was wearing a revealing Masters sweater and little else, rattled off five great golf memories to mesmerized viewers who came for the boobs and learned a little something about golf.

But then there was one Negative Nancy who caught Paigeviews’ attention in the comment section.

Paige Spiranac revealing her favorite Masters moments while wearing a revealing Masters sweater. This is Masters Week social media marketing 101. Study up, prentenders. / TikTok

“This is so insulting to men,” the loser responded. “Don’t toy with our love of golf. You’re beautiful, yes. But you don’t need to be overt. Dress proper and u’d still be hot.”

Oh hell nah. Now it’s ON, LOSER!

Remember, this is social media and for an influencer, the way to get views is to take one comment, respond via a new video, wear something even more revealing and fire back at your opponent.

“So, what I’m gathering is that you hate boobs,” Paigeviews fired back. “But everyone loves boobs. Boobs are great!”

If you’re a rookie out there trying to figure out how to grab headlines around the world, this is a masters course from Paigeviews. In March, she went on a rampage on haters who are constantly offended by her boobs.

“There’s a lot going on in the world that should bother you and offend you,” she tweeted in early March. “Boobs ain’t one of them.”

And when the boob content starts to pile up, that’s when you pivot back to “disgusting rumors” prevent me from living life to the fullest headlines.

It’s just another day of life on the Internet for Paigeviews Spiranac.