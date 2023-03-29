Paige Spiranac: ‘Disgusting Sexual’ Rumors Prevent Me From Living Life To The Fullest

Videos by OutKick

I know what you guys are thinking — Here we go again with another Paige Spiranac post just so OutKick can collect some cheap Paigeviews to pump up their numbers on a random Wednesday in March.

And you’d be pretty much correct with your theory.

However, I’d like you to know that it’s been like two months since I’ve jumped on the Paigeviews train, so I’m overdue to pump up my Google Analytics statistics.

Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, let’s get into the latest Paigeviews drama — she’d love to play a round of golf with Tiger Woods or Tom Brady, but she’s worried about the “gross” comments that come with such appearances.

During a Monday night Instagram Q&A, the 30-year-old Spiranac revealed she has to be careful when appearing with men in content because pigs in her comments will spread “disgusting sexual” rumors and she would rather not deal with such demeaning comments.

“One thing people don’t talk about with being a woman in a male-dominated industry, whether it’s golf or the sports industry, is that any time I do content with another man there are rumors and comments, and it’s all disgusting sexual stuff,” she told her fans during the Q&A.

“And so I feel like it prohibits me from participating or being invited to certain events when there are male athletes and male celebrities because of the rumor mill and all of this stuff.

“It’s just so unfair, and any time I’m pictured with another man … the comments are just gross. It’s really frustrating because I don’t feel like I get to interact with people normally. … I don’t want to start any of those rumors for myself or for them. I just wish people could be normal and realize that here could just be a male-female working relationship with nothing else going on,” she continued.

Then, without missing a beat, Paigeviews pivoted to saying she doesn’t care what people say about her.

“No matter what I do, people are going to criticize it,” she added.

“I don’t care what people think about me anymore. Are they going to take me seriously? No. They never did, and who cares if they do now.”

Listen, Paigeviews, the second half of that self-analysis was exactly how you need to start living. You’re now 30. The business is built. The pageviews roll in. The IG account sits at 3.7 million followers. You own the market as the world’s No. 1 golf influencer.

You have to stop reading the comments. If you want to play a round with Tiger, DO IT. Live it up, girlfriend. You don’t want to look back on life — at 40 — and wonder what if. Tiger’s lucky to be alive. He’s lucky to even be walking. Go golf with the guy.

I promise to do a post headlined, “Paige Spiranac Plays An Innocent Round Of Golf With Tiger Woods & All Of The Losers Saying They’re Banging Are Complete Scumbags.”

Paigeviews, YOU’RE 30.

Let’s face it, time as the world’s No. 1 golf influencer is fading. It’s basic science. There’s going to be some insane up-and-comer straight out of college who’s going to come for the title and millennial dads will start following her every move. The international tabloids will start to notice that her Google Trends numbers are off the charts and then your career will be over.

Get living, Paige.

#noregrets