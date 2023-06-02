Tiger Woods Ex Asks Court To Reconsider Making Legal Battle Public

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is not pleased with last month’s ruling that their dispute will be handled in private arbitration. She’s now asked the court to reconsider the ruling, and make their legal battle public.

Herman accused Woods of sexual harassment in a court filing in March and sued both the golfer and the trust that owns his $54 million Florida mansion. She is seeking $30 million from the trust amid the unspecified allegations of sexual harassment.

Herman alleges that Woods forced her to sign the NDA and if she didn’t, she would lose her job managing his restaurant in Palm Beach County.

Tiger Woods won a court ruling in May to push his case with ex girlfriend Erica Herman to arbitration. (Getty Images)

In May, the court ruled in favor of Woods as it declared that Herman must abide by the NDA she signed in 2017. A circuit court judge called Herman’s allegations of sexual harassment “vague and threadbare.”

Fast forward a few weeks and an attorney for Herman filed the reconsideration request on Wednesday.”The U.S. Supreme Court has consistently held that a party cannot be forced to arbitrate without a finding that she agreed to do so, which means that in this case — with no evidence in the record — arbitration should not be compelled, or, at a minimum, an evidentiary hearing should be held,” the document filed by Herman’s attorney, Benjamin Hodas, stated.

One of the biggest wrinkles in the situation centers around whether or not Herman actually signed the NDA. Hodas did concede his client signed it during a May 9 hearing, but the document was never presented in court.