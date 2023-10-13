Three Criminal Charges May Be On The Way For Men Involved In Fatal Fight With Patriots Fan

Videos by OutKick

A fan’s death at Gilette Stadium in September could lead to criminal charges for three fans at the game.

Dale Mooney, a longtime Patriots fan, died after suffering a fatal blow during a mid-game fight. He suffered a “medical emergency” — taking a strike to the temple from a disgruntled Miami Dolphins fan.

The Pats season ticket holder, remembered as a Good Samaritan, died at the age of 53. Mooney passed at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA.

According to NBC10 Boston, Foxborough police seek criminal assault and battery charges against the three men who engaged in a fight with Mooney and his friends.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said Mooney suffered from a “medical” issue — not directly caused by “traumatic injury,” the office noted. They have not confirmed the cause of death for Mooney.

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Michael Grace relayed the following on submitting the criminal charge complaints:

“Although that investigation remains open and ongoing, Foxborough Police – in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office – determined that the currently available evidence supported submitting applications for criminal complaint to Wrentham District Court at this time.”

Lisa Mooney, Dale’s wife, lamented her husband’s shocking death at the Pats game. “I want to know what happened,” she told WCVB. “What caused this?”

As tribute to Mooney’s fandom for the Pats, Mooney’s family arranged to have him laid to rest in a Mac Jones jersey during a private ceremony. Mooney was laid to rest at the Kent and Pelczar Funeral Home and Crematory in his hometown of Newmarket, New Hampshire.