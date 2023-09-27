Patriots Fan Who Collapsed, Died At Gillette Stadium Laid To Rest In Mac Jones Jersey

Videos by OutKick

Week 2’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins ended on a grim note when lifelong Pats fan Dale Mooney died after a physical altercation with a Fins fan.

The brawl broke out at Gillette Stadium involving Mooney and two other men against a group of Dolphins fans. Mooney collapsed and died after absorbing a strike to the temple from a Miami fan.

The lifelong Pats fan and season ticket holder remembered as a Good Samaritan, died at 53 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA.

As tribute to Mooney’s fandom for the Pats, Mooney’s family arranged to have him laid to rest in a Mac Jones jersey. The family held a private ceremony on Tuesday. In his jersey, Mooney was laid to rest at the Kent and Pelczar Funeral Home and Crematory in his hometown of Newmarket, New Hampshire. The Daily Mail noted that the funeral home hung a Patriots flag in honor of Mooney.

Footage of the fight involving Mooney circulated on social media. State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the death, with no clear cause determined as of current reporting.

Speaking with WCVB, Lisa Mooney, Dale’s wife, commented on her husband’s tragic passing.

“I want to know what happened. What caused this?” she said. “I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That’s all it’s supposed to be — a fun family event.”