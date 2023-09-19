Patriots Fan Dies After ‘Incident’ At Gillette Stadium

Videos by OutKick
A Patriots fan is dead after what is being called a violent confrontation at Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
According to Boston media outlets, 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after being transported by medics who came to his rescue after the confrontation in the 300-level of Gillette Stadium.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is only saying that Mooney died following the incident while not saying whether the death was definitely related to the altercation.
Lisa Mooney, Dale’s wife, says her husband was a season ticket holder for 30 years. “I want to know what happened,” she told WCVB. “What caused this?”
Eyewitnesses, including three friends who went with Mooney to the game, say they were being taunted by other fans during the game and it eventually led to the violent fight during the 4th quarter.
In a video investigators will likely use to determine what happened to Mooney, the man is seen approaching a group of fans. “He basically grabbed another fan,” eyewitness. “They started tussling around for a few minutes. At one point, another fan walked over. He punched him … and the man just went out. It was pretty hard to watch.”
Another eyewitness tells NBC Boston, “It was really one punch that I saw and the victim got punched really hard on the side of the head, and went down. He’s a bigger guy but he just crumbled.”
The Norfolk District Attorney says no charges are pending at this time and they’re waiting for an autopsy to be completed.
Cut beer sales off after half time the law suit the stadium’s gonna get the patriots, the NFL it’s gonna cost them more money. I know some of you are alcoholics and you would be mad if they cut them off at half time and you hop in the car and you drive drunk, you can stick that drunk up your little anus.