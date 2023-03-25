This Week In History: Former Crackhead Rex Chapman Gives Still-Alive Pete Gillen Eulogy

Videos by OutKick

Former CNN+ host and crackhead Rex Chapman didn’t work the NCAA Tournament this year.

And for good reason. He isn’t good on television. He has the personality of a brick.

But we think there might be another reason why CBS/TNS didn’t renew him.

As internet users pointed out Saturday, this week is the one-year anniversary of the most memorable moment of Chapman’s media career.

A year ago, during the tournament, Chapman paid tribute to Pete Gillen, the former Providence and Virginia coach. He choked up while reminiscing about Gillen.

Sad if true.

However, it wasn’t true. Pete Gillen was not dead in 2022. He’s not dead now, either. Gillen is alive. He’s doing well.

In fact, Gillen works for CBS, in the very studio, Chapman gave him a eulogy:

Here’s CNN’s Rex Chapman on CBS talking about Pete Gillen’s death.



Uhm, Pete Gillen is alive and works for CBS.

pic.twitter.com/UZvHsnSMrn — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 19, 2022

That little mix-up may have cost Chapman his job at CBS. As well as his chances to hook up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he recently called “sexy personified.”

…

Still, Chapman hasn’t failed in all of his recent ventures. Sure, he lost several jobs from CNN to CBS to TBS. However, the former shoplifter just defeated The Anti-White Kendrick Perkins in the Final Four of the 2023 Woke All-Star Challenge.

He now heads into a Championship matchup with Bomani Jones, who has failed even more than he has.

Stay tuned to OutKick for official voting.

Until then, let us indulge the fodder Chapman’s idiocy generated one year ago:

Rex Chapman is currently trending for his debut on NCAA coverage and it’s an absolute bloodbath. He’s getting destroyed. Nice job, Turner Sports. And CNN, which also inexplicably hired him. https://t.co/iBkr2CUNqX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 16, 2022

How anyone at CNN thought Rex Chapman is a talent is telling. This moron is talking about the late Providence basketball coach Pete Gillen. One problem: Gillen is quite alive. There are multiple other examples of Rex being impossibly uniformed, by the way. pic.twitter.com/le9wABWYVY — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2022

I hope Rex Chapman does my eulogy so I can still be alive to hear it — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 20, 2022

Rex Chapman has been reduced to declaring random living people to be literally dead in order to say something original. https://t.co/3bBmrPGCcO — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 20, 2022

Rex Chapman doesn't know the players names and thinks Pete Gillen is dead. What a great hire. — Tony Patelis (@TonyPatelis) March 19, 2022

Oh no, Rex Champan thinks Pete Gillen is dead.



In reference to '97 Providence team, Rex said "RIP Pete Gillen"



Pete is very much alive — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) March 19, 2022

[posts the video of rex chapman thinking pete gillen passed away when he in fact works for the same network as rex] block or charge? — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) March 20, 2022

What's Pete Gillen gonna say when he finds out he died? — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) March 20, 2022

Don’t do drugs, kids.