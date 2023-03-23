2023 Woke All-Star Challenge – Final Four

Videos by OutKick

And then there were four wokes.

The votes have been counted, triple-checked, audited and certified by independent certifiers who specialize in certification and I can report that we’re in for a battle unlike anything the Woke All-Star Challenge has ever seen.

Look at these woke names: Rex Chapman, Kendrick Perkins, Steve Kerr and Bomani Jones.

Those four names should give you goosebumps.

The first two years of the Woke Challenge saw two dominant woke icons — Jemele Hill and Keith Olbermann (both have been retired from competition like Kentucky Derby champions) — smoke through the competition because they were just too woke. In 2021, Jemele was so dominant that she kicked Olbermann’s ass in the inaugural event.

The past two years haven’t been fair fights.

Now we have a fair fight. This is the most balance the Identity Politics Final Four has ever seen.

Look at the left side of the bracket. You have scumbag Rex Chapman facing off against woke rising star (and No. 1 overall seed) Kendrick Perkins. Typically, that would be a clash of the titans in the finals. Not this year.

Over on the right, you have Steve Kerr, who would take a bullet for China vs. Bomani Jones, who has jumped on the woke train to keep securing job contracts at HBO.

It doesn’t get any bigger than this.

Let’s get to the rules:

Voting will consist of Twitter polls and one other online poll for those who refuse to use Twitter. Our voting system is the most secure, and most respected in the online bracket industry; there will be no shenanigans or ballot harvesting here. Voting will run for 24 hours. That’s it. Our Director of Voting will drop the hammer at 24:00:00. Yes, wokes are encouraged to go woke AF during the competition in order to influence his vote counts. That’s the name of the game. Woke never sleeps. Then it’s onto the Identity Politics Final Four on March 23 and March 24. The 2023 Woke All-Star Challenge winner will be announced Monday, March 27 (because we want to maximize the clicks and eyeballs and Monday morning before the national championship makes the most business sense). No purchase necessary.