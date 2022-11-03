Rex Chapman Has a ‘Huge Crush On ‘Sexy Personified’ Nancy Pelosi

Former shoplifter Rex Chapman has a crush on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He finds her sexy. He always has. He’d shoot his shot were Nancy not married to Paul.

Chapman professed his desires for Pelosi in a long, melodramatic Twitter thread accusing Republicans of inciting violence:

I love Nancy Pelosi. Full disclosure Like huge crush. Huge. From way back. Beautiful yea. But big brain. Big big brain. Huge confidence. Sexy personified. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2022

Chapman clarified that he also prefers a woman who oozes fear. “[She’s] intimidating. And I love it,” Chapman adds.

He likes them sexy and intimidating.

What do you think guys, could Chapman have landed her? Imagine swiping right on this stud:

Those who think we cherry-picked the above photo to mock Chapman’s past mishaps, you ought to know that was not the case.

Instead, we used a previous photo to better assist Chapman in his quest to land Nancy. See, age has not been kind to the former CNN+ host:

What did we tell ya?

Nonetheless, we’ll let readers decide if Rex is in or out of Nancy’s league:

Rex Chapman's crush Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Too bad she found Paul.

Unfortunately, Chapman may have to work on himself before he can start courting women. He appears to be a man unwell. It’s unclear what broke him, whether it be Covid, Donald Trump, or his career failures.

Tough to say.

Last week, Chapman called Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) a “little b*tch “for wishing Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery amid an attack in his home. He then downplayed a life-threatening attack on Sen. Paul.

In 2017, a neighbor broke several of Paul’s ribs in a dispute. Paul also suffered lung contusions. But Rex Chapman said he deserved it as payback for his politics.

Say what you will about Nancy, but we presume she doesn’t like her men unhinged and criminal. Rex may have to lower his evidently already low standards.