This Ronald Acuna Home Run Trot In Venezuelan League Final Would Get Him Murdered In Today’s MLB

Ronald Acuna is here to remind us that baseball season is right around the corner.

And for those pitchers reporting next month, you better have a game-plan set and ready to go when Acuna steps in the box this spring, because our man will make you look like an IDIOT if you don’t.

Acuna launched an absolute rocket during a Venezuelan League final Tuesday, and you would’ve thought it was a walk-off in Game 7 of the World Series based off of his reaction.

There are pimp job home runs … and then there’s this beauty from one Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna with the most celebration on a homerun I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/87bSkiG8CR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 25, 2023

Ronald Acuna Jr. playing in Venezuelan League, which the Braves probably (don’t) love

Amazing. Baseball season can’t get here fast enough, mainly because we get (hopefully) a full season of Ronald Acuna Jr. Is there a more electric player in the game right now?

The only correct answer there is ‘no,’ by the way.

How about the fact that it takes 20 seconds for Acuna to get to first?! No CHANCE that flies in the Bigs this season. There’d be mayhem.

Love that the first baseman is just sitting there watching it all unfold with his arms crossed, too. Nothing he can do. This is Ronald’s moment, big guy. Take your medicine like a man.

Acuna’s little dance at the end is a nice way to cap this bad boy. Didn’t see it coming, but glad he went with it. The perfect way to cap a 90-second home run trot in January.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the most electric player in MLB.

Why is Ronald playing a random Venezuelan League game in January when he missed almost half of last season with a shredded ACL? Glad you asked!

Apparently, he wanted to play in this spring’s World Baseball Classic, but the mean Atlanta Braves and their doctors said, ‘Nah, we’re good.’ So, instead, Acuna decided to show up to this week’s finals and play DH … with the Braves approval, of course.

What a time to be alive.

Anyway, we clearly need more of this in Major League Baseball, too. Duh. I’m not telling you anything you don’t know, but it can’t be said enough.

Stop with the “unwritten rules” nonsense, stop with the boring, snoozefest homer trots that are about as exciting as watching paint dry.

Give me chaos every single time a ball leaves the park. There, fixed your ratings problem.

You’re welcome, Rob.