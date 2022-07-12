Atlanta Braves Superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. Will Challenge Pete Alonso in MLB Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso’s back to defend his Home Run Derby title. Fighting Alonso for the 2022 crown is Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña, Jr.

Announced Monday, one week before the All-Star event in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Acuña is set to join Alonso and St. Louis Cardinals’ designated hitter Albert Pujols at this year’s Derby. The latter was selected as an additional pick to the NL All-Star roster by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred as a “legacy” pick.

Pujols’ inclusion in the Derby will fit with his proverbial riding off into the sunset campaign as he aims to retire after this season.

Five more batters will be announced to join the All-Star festivities. Alonso has won the past two HR Derbies (2020, 2021). Acuña did not participate in 2021 due to an ACL tear.

In 53 games this year, in his comeback from 2021’s season-ending injury, Acuña is boasting a .274/.369/.433 (121 OPS+) slash, adding eight home runs for Atlanta.

.@ronaldacunajr24 is back and coming for the crown!



Catch him in the #HRDerby next Monday night in LA! pic.twitter.com/OJ9xJL0OD5 — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2022

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby airs on July 18. Acuńa was also selected to the NL All-Star roster as an outfielder. The 2022 Midsummer Classic will air on July 19.