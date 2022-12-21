This Patriots Fan Deserves A Medal For Withstanding Verbal Beatdown From Crazy Raiders Lady

The New England Patriots lost in the dumbest way possible Sunday in Las Vegas, and one perfectly mature, reasonable Raiders fan handled the walk-off win with grace and class.

Just kidding!

Instead, she endlessly attacked one Patriots fan with a verbal beatdown so brutal it almost makes you feel bad for … a Patriots fan!

Did NOT have that on my 2022 Bingo card.

Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in “her” stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/gaKuSv3YqO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 21, 2022

How did this Patriots fan stay calm against insane Raiders lady?

Holy cannoli. There is a ton to unpack here, starting with the most obvious …

Who in the world do LAS VEGAS RAIDERS fans think they are celebrating like that during this miserable season? I mean, you have to know your place in the NFL pecking order by December, and the Raiders are waaaaaaaaaaay down the list.

Frankly, any time your QB sobs at the podium after a loss you should probably reevaluate who you’re rooting for.

Anyway, I don’t know the backstory here, so we’re gonna have to trust Babz, who claims this lunatic woman was doing this all game long. If that’s the case, I have NO idea how this Patriots fan stayed so calm in the face of THAT adversity.

No chance I’d be able to bite my tongue during that chaos, especially with the way my team just lost.

Who had a worse Sunday: Mac Jones, or this Patriots fan? (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

I’d like to think that I’d have the maturity and patience to just walk away, but I know better.

I slammed a door last Saturday night during the Dolphins-Bills game after telling my wife all week that I’d “be fine during the game because I know we’re going to lose.”

Didn’t matter, not in the heat of battle. Football brings the absolute worst out in all of us – I’m a firm believer in that. This psycho lady is someone’s daughter, probably someone’s mother, maybe even a grandma, and this is what the NFL turns her into.

PS: How about the hug midway through from the husband that appears to diffuse the situation, only for her to go right back to her old ways and flap a t-shirt right in this guy’s face to really drive her point home?

No SHOT I would’ve been able to hold back after that. Buckle up, Lisa.