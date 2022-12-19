Patriots Radio Call Of Sunday’s Disaster Against The Raiders Is Perfect

After two decades of pure torture, the New England Patriots are the laughing stock of the NFL today, and it’s perfect.

Everywhere you look, the almighty Patriots and Bill Belichick are getting absolutely SLAMMED for what was probably the dumbest play in NFL history Sunday, losing to the Raiders on the walk-off fumble return you’ve seen a billion times by now.

It was hilarious and pathetic at the same time, and is something us mortal NFL (and Dolphins) fans simply can’t get enough of after the last 20 years of the Patriots literally winning all the time.

But wait, it gets even better!

The Patriots’ radio call of the play is now LIVE, and it’s everything you could’ve hoped for!

"This might be one of the dumbest teams I've ever seen."



Patriots radio call of the final play from Las Vegas.



(🎥 @MrMatthewCFB)pic.twitter.com/9KyNSJva1P — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2022

Patriots announcer says team is dumbest ever after Raiders play

Amazing. I mean, it’s just perfect.

You know it’s gonna be good when you get the ‘Oh my God’ the second Jones catches the ball. Right then and there, everyone knows the Pats are TOAST.

“Goodnight. Goodnight. This might be one of the DUMBEST teams that I’ve ever seen,” is an absolutely all-time radio call. Pure frustration.

Everyone is laughing at the Patriots today. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

It’s exactly how I’ve sounded every single Sunday watching the Dolphins for the past 20 years, and I’m thrilled how the turntables.

That’s an Office quote, by the way. No, I’m not that dumb.

Anyway, I could listen to that all day, and probably will. Can you still make anything your ringtone like we did back in the good old days?

If so, sign me up for that, too.