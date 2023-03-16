The Winnipeg Jets Wanted In On The Aaron Rodgers Saga

Videos by OutKick

As the sports world waits with bated breath for the New York Jets to complete all the divinely inspired roster moves that came to Aaron Rodgers while he sat on a cot in the dark, the Winnipeg Jets couldn’t help but have a little bit of fun.

Yesterday, Rodgers himself confirmed reports that he was likely Big Apple (or more accurately, northern New Jersey) bound, “Rodgers to the Jets” splashed across Twitter.

That’s not the greatest photoshopping job I’ve ever seen, but it would have been more egregious if Winnipeg’s social media team had missed out on this layup.

This whole drawn-out situation was a gift from the content gods. The folks in The Peg recognized it and made the most of it.

Cool. I look forward to watching him play in Nashville on Saturday.

I just hope he can make the adjustment from cheese curds to poutine. — Paul Beaudry (@beaudry_paul) March 15, 2023

Very proud that he chose CCM to protect those hands of his! — CCM Hockey (@CCMHockey) March 15, 2023

Well the powerplay does need a new quarterback — Alex Howe (@AlexHoweWPG) March 15, 2023

Wow. Didn’t think it was possible, but you actually found someone more unlikeable than Scheifele. — Ace💭❤️🍀 (@acelovespizza) March 15, 2023

However, they weren’t the first to come up with this. Bally Sports’ Pete Blackburn beat them to the punch.

you’ll be hearing from my lawyers!! https://t.co/OlJ4Y9WXxK — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 15, 2023

Smart move by the Jets to inject themselves into the American sports consciousness. They’re not front of mind for most people unless you’re really into hockey. Even then, that team has been good for only occasional strong seasons since moving to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011.

