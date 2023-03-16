The Winnipeg Jets Wanted In On The Aaron Rodgers Saga

updated

Videos by OutKick

As the sports world waits with bated breath for the New York Jets to complete all the divinely inspired roster moves that came to Aaron Rodgers while he sat on a cot in the dark, the Winnipeg Jets couldn’t help but have a little bit of fun.

Yesterday, Rodgers himself confirmed reports that he was likely Big Apple (or more accurately, northern New Jersey) bound, “Rodgers to the Jets” splashed across Twitter.

That’s not the greatest photoshopping job I’ve ever seen, but it would have been more egregious if Winnipeg’s social media team had missed out on this layup.

This whole drawn-out situation was a gift from the content gods. The folks in The Peg recognized it and made the most of it.

However, they weren’t the first to come up with this. Bally Sports’ Pete Blackburn beat them to the punch.

Smart move by the Jets to inject themselves into the American sports consciousness. They’re not front of mind for most people unless you’re really into hockey. Even then, that team has been good for only occasional strong seasons since moving to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

Aaron RodgersNew York JetsNFLNHLWinnipeg Jets

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply