Manitoba Moose Hockey Team Tells People to Avoid Saying ‘Boy’ and ‘Girl’ for Pride Night

Sports virtue signaling continues to run wild, with the Manitoba Moose taking it to an entirely new level for their Pride Night.

The Moose are an affiliate team of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, but that’s no longer their biggest claim to fame.

Instead, their best achievement may be reaching a whole new level of woke sports team virtue signaling.

Thursday, the team’s official Twitter account posted a “helpful” guide to supporting the “2SLGBTQ+ community” with updated language.

What’s the “2SLGBTQ+” community? Well, it’s “two-spirit” of course! “An indigenous identity reflecting gender diversity, fluid gender roles, and attraction,” don’t you know.

Who knew LGBTQ+ was too offensive and exclusionary these days?! The Manitoba Moose hockey team, apparently!

By educating ourselves that language matters, we can show our support to the 2SLGBTQ+ community and help create an inclusive environment for all 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/6xrqf5K4t7 — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) February 16, 2023

And here it seemed like peak woke had been achieved just a few days ago by a video game reviewer complaining about the Hogwarts Legacy video game.

Canada Life Place Arena in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Manitoba Moose Woke Lecturing

You may have thought that using they/them pronouns were confusing enough, but thankfully a minor league hockey team is here to tell you about “ze/zir” too.

And of course, how important it is to eliminate “boys” and “girls,” “ma’am” and “sir” and “ladies and gentlemen” from language.

This is really the perfect distillation of modern corporate culture. Companies like Disney have moved ever further to the left, unquestioningly accepting whatever woke activists demand.

Disney has replaced or changed wording in their parks, in their films and among their cast members. All because activists have demanded compliance with an ever increasing list of absurd alterations to normal human interaction.

And corporations, like the Manitoba Moose and the NHL itself, have embraced the changes out of fear of cancellation.

Replacing “ma’am” and “sir” or “boy” and “girl” is a nonsensical, absurdist, inappropriate suggestion.

But that’s what sports teams, corporations and other organizations are demanding. All because they’re not willing to stand up for biological reality or common sense.

Pandering to far left activists is apparently top priority, sanity isn’t.