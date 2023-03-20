The View’s Double Standards Just Reached Breathtaking New Heights | Christian Toto

Videos by OutKick

Imagine sticking your foot so far down your throat even the ladies of “The View” wince.

That’s what happened when Oscar-winner Jane Fonda shared her thoughts on how to counter the nation’s pro-life community on the far-Left talk show.

“Well, I’ve thought of murder.” Fonda said at the time. An eerie silence took over the show, and alleged comedienne Joy Behar insisted Fonda was merely kidding.

Fonda starred, and glared, at the panel. Either she was doing some shtick, or she stood by her comments. The actress later claimed the former once the clip went viral.

“The View” hosts didn’t clutch a single pearl over Fonda’s so-called gag, even though the implications were deadly serious. It was a joke, they decided, and we’ll stick with that defense.

We’re still allowed to joke in America, right? Even “The View” can get something right now and then.

US actress Jane Fonda joined “The View” and dropped her version of a joke. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images).

Except this week “The View” hosts, which finally allowed the studio audience to go mask-free, found those long-forgotten pearls and clutched them for all they’re worth. And they had some company.

Chasten Buttigieg, married to bumbling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, joined “The View” to attack a politician for steering a joke his husband’s way.

Yes, the joke police who stood down over Fonda’s comments came roaring back when the target was a Democrat.

It gets worse.

‘The View’ Stays Quiet On Buttigieg

Former Vice President Mike Pence teased the Transportation Secretary at the recent Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C. The annual gala, meant to be an off-the-record confab featuring politicos and journalists alike, lets politicians roast the other side of the aisle.

Roasts aren’t meant to be taken seriously.

Except news of Pence’s material apparently leaked, and jokes are now weaponized once more.

“[Buttigieg] took two months ‘maternity’ leave whereupon thousands of travelers were stranded in airports, the air traffic system shut down, and airplanes nearly collided on our runways. Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression.” Mike Pence

Funny. Biting. Rooted in the truth.

Enter “The View” and an aggrieved husband.

“No, and I think it’s not ‘woke,’ you know, to say that something is homophobic or misogynistic. Doesn’t make you woke. It doesn’t make you a snowflake to tell someone they made a mistake … we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong, especially when it’s misogynistic, especially when it’s homophobic, and I just don’t take that when it’s towards my family, and I don’t think anyone else would, especially when you bring a very small, medically-fragile child into it.” Chasten Buttigieg

Nothing in the comment was remotely homophobic, of course. The Left weaponizes comedy five nights a week on late-night TV. Those hosts say the meanest things possible without any suggesting they’ve gone too far.

Most recently, Stephen Colbert referred to Fox News superstar Tucker Carlson as a “toddler sucking on a dog turd.”

It’s all theater, and a garish production at that.

Calling Pence’s material “homophobic” is an extension of what the far-Left does whenever it runs into an argument it can’t win or a point it can’t defend.

You’re a racist, sexist, fill-in-the-blank-ist. It’s like clockwork, and on that level Chasten Buttigieg simply did as he was taught. And, of course, “The View” refused to call him out for it.

Who could defend Buttigieg’s ghastly tenure as Transportation Secretary?

The most shocking part? The Republican in question didn’t back down or accept the Democratic framing on the issue.

Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, dubbed the reaction “faux outrage.”

The bigger story? Anyone who thinks honest and clear-thinking can be found on “The View” is just hilarious.