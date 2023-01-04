The Very Specific Reason Behind Robert Kraft’s $18,003 Donation To Damar Hamlin’s Charity

Donations to Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive charity surpassed $6 million Wednesday in the wake of his scary cardiac arrest suffered earlier this week, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is just the latest big name to donate.

Kraft and the Patriots added $18,003 to Hamlin’s charity Tuesday, and the very specific amount was apparently well thought out.

The No. 18 within the Jewish faith is “chai” and signifies life, while “3” is Hamlin’s jersey number.

Damar Hamlin charity continues to soar

Classy move by Robert Kraft, who’s had some bad moments in the past but is always one of the first owners on the frontlines when tragedy strikes.

Don’t forget, Kraft and the Pats also gave one of the private planes to the University of Virginia football team last month so players could travel to the funerals of their slain teammates.

Anyway, donations continue to pour into Hamlin’s Toy Drive charity, which he started back in 2020 with the goal of raising $2,500 to distribute toys in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

Bucs QB quarterback Tom Brady donated $10,000 to the toy drive, and is just one of the over 200,000 people who have donated to this point.

Robert Kraft is the latest NFL figure to donate to Damar Hamlin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giulian gifted $1,000, wrestler Chris Jericho contributed $5,000, and the Washington Commanders donated another $5,000. Dozens and dozens of current and former NFL players have donated money to the toy drive as well.

The Bills shared an update on Hamlin’s status Tuesday, saying he spent Monday night in the intensive care unit and remained there in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The team said Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field following the administration of CPR for nearly eight minutes. There were other life-saving measures taken as well.