Tom Brady, Over 200,000 Others Donate To Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive As It Passes The $6 Million Mark

Donations have been pouring in for Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive after the Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin launched his toy drive charity in 2020 with the goal of raising $2,500 to distribute toys in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

As of Wednesday at the time of this writing, less than 48 hours after the accident, Hamlin’s Toy Drive GoFundMe page has surpassed the $6 million mark.

“If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund being used by the Hamlin Family.”

“Again, thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and generous support,” an update to the GoFundMe now reads.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady donated $10,000 to the toy drive, and is just one of the over 200,000 people who have donated to this point.

Buffalo Bills players and staff kneel together in solidarity after Damar Hamlin sustained an injury during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giulian gifted $1,000, wrestler Chris Jericho contributed $5,000, and the Washington Commanders donated another $5,000. Dozens and dozens of current and former NFL players have donated money to the toy drive as well.

The Bills shared an update on Hamlin’s status on Tuesday afternoon explaining that he spent Monday night in the intensive care unit and remained there on Tuesday in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills said Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field following the administration of CPR for nearly eight minutes. There were other life-saving measures taken as well.