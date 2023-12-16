The U.S. Military Is At Its Lowest Numbers In 80 Years As The ‘Hate America’ Crowd Celebrates

Videos by OutKick

At a time when it seems that we are on the cusp of World War III at any given moment, the United States has its lowest number of armed forces in nearly 80 years.

According to Pentagon officials, the number of active duty troops sunk to 1.3 million, which although may seem like a lot, the figure is actually the lowest since prior to World War II in 1941.

Recruitment numbers were missed in the Army, Navy and Air Force, however the Marines and the Space Force (Forgot we had that!) reached their goals. In total, the military missed their recruitment goal by over 40,000 with the Army down nearly 9 percent in just the past three years.

And it’s continuing to trend downwards. Not ideal.

The Department of Defense is facing the lowest number of active-duty troops in decades. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WHY THE LOW FIGURES?

According to Ashish Vazirani, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for personnel and readiness, recruiters have missed their recruitment target the most when it comes to Gen Z. They simply aren’t signing up to become part of the military across the board.

Citing a variety of factors, Vazirani says that one of the main reasons Gen Z is opting out is because they have a ‘low trust in institutions,’ and have ‘decreasingly followed traditional life and career paths.’ They’ve essentially been taught that rules and law and order don’t matter and that the underlining American structure is to blame for any and all wrongdoing.

He adds that in just 20 years the amount of high school and college-aged students who “never thought’ about joining the military has risen from 25 percent to nearly 50 percent. The amount of younger people who have older family members in the military has also decreased, which has not only hurt recruitment but knowledge of what the military has to offer.

NATIONAL CALL TO SERVICE

Anyone who has been paying attention to what has been happening across our educational and societal institutions shouldn’t be surprised about this. There has been a growing trend by the ‘America Sucks,’ crowd from within for years now that America isn’t the best and that we are to blame for much of the world’s problems.

The message has been taught for years and is now unfortunately fully engrained in our youngest ones. However, it’s not just not wanting to be in the military – it’s now a resentment OF the military, which will have absolutely disastrous consequences as conflict is only getting worst in the Middle East, in Russia and of course with China.

In response to the low active force numbers, the Department of Defense is now suggesting there be a “national call to service,” by leaders and politicians. That may be difficult considering that the amount of distrust people have to our politicians has only grown, and sometimes by their own wrongdoing.

We are getting close to a dire situation here in the country. At times it feels like we are in a free-for-all with no direction whatsoever. Whenever that has happened in years past, America and its’ citizens could always rely on the fact that the basic core principles of the country’s founding – Freedom, liberty, pursuit of happiness, the Constitution etc. – were what always stood the test of time to keep us on track.

Unfortunately, our Constitutional Republic is being attacked from within. We can only hope that we don’t get attacked from the outside after the latest military figures.