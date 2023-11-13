Elon Musk Shares Pro-America History Lesson The Woke Mob Doesn’t Want People To Know

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk dished out a little history lesson about America’s kindness, and it’s worth listening to.

There’s currently a lot of anti-American sentiments sweeping across the country. The woke outrage mob seems to be growing more powerful, pro-Hamas/pro-Palestinian protesters are all over the country painting the United States as evil and many people living in this country seem to think we’re the bad guys. Of course, that’s all complete nonsense and should be rejected.

That’s why Musk’s history lesson about WWII and America’s grace and mercy afterwards is worth hearing.

Elon Musk shares important message about America’s role in WWII and rebuilding the world. (Photo by Tony Vaccaro/Getty Images)

Elon Musk talks about America’s kindness in WWII and afterwards.

“After WWII the US could have basically taken over the world, any country. Like, we’ve got nukes. Nobody else got nukes. We don’t even have to lose soldiers. What country do you want? And the United States could have taken over everything at will, and it didn’t. And the United States actually helped rebuild countries. It helped rebuild Europe. It helped rebuild Japan. This is very unusual behavior. Almost unprecedented. The US did conspicuous acts of kindness like the Berlin Airlift,” Musk explained during an interview with Lex Fridman.

Musk then pointed out that America treated captured POWs significantly better than other countries during WWII, and if given the option he would do anything to surrender to American soldiers.

“I recommend being a POW with the Americans. That would be my choice very strongly. Very much so,” Musk said while laughing.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Musk is 100% correct with his assessment.

Musk’s comments about WWII and America’s role should be shown to every high school student in America. Leaving the China part aside (always open to debate), he’s completely correct with his assessment of America’s role in the worst war the world has ever seen.

By the end of WWII, the United States had atomic weapons and was rapidly expanding its stockpiles of war-altering weapons.

No country on the planet could have stopped the United States from doing whatever it wanted if the decision was made to use nukes. The military could have nuked its way to Moscow if it wanted to. Yet, that’s not what the United States did. In fact, the United States did the exact opposite. Our beautiful nation took no territory and shelled out a ton of money to rebuild entire continents.

Furthermore, the United States treated German POWs incredibly well. They were well-fed, often gaining weight, well-housed and were even given luxuries like alcohol and cigarettes to enjoy. Some POWs in America literally worked alongside regular citizens. When the war was over, many German POWs didn’t want to return to Germany and risk living under Soviet occupation. The same can’t be said about POWs held by the Axis Powers and the Soviets. Japan, Germany and the Soviet Union brutalized and slaughtered POW without a second thought.

Elon Musk shares an important history message about WWII and POWs. (Photo by Fred Ramage/Keystone/Getty Images)

Of course, you wouldn’t know any of this if you just listened to the woke outrage mob. The woke mob wants people to believe America is the bad guy in all situations. History, context and facts don’t matter. The woke mind virus demands you believe the USA is evil, when in reality, our kindness as a country is incredible.

I’m proud to be an American, I’m proud of our history being the good guys, and while never perfect, you’ll catch me dead before you ever catch me trashing the USA. I’m sure most OutKick readers agree. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.