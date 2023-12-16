Bill Maher Rips Palestinian Aggression Against Israel, Labels College Students ‘Useful Idiots’

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher gave viewers a very important history lesson about Israel and Palestinians during his Friday night show.

Israel continues to wage war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7th terrorist attack. The fighting has been brutal and bloody every step of the way as the Israelis look to uproot and destroy the terrorists.

Unfortunately, many in America seem to be siding with the terrorists. It’s incredibly disappointing to see, but the good news is Maher has a message for them.

I can definitely promise it’s 100% worth listening to.

Bill Maher shares history lesson about Israel and the Palestinians

“The Palestinian people should know your leaders and useful idiots on college campuses who are their allies, are not doing you any favors keeping alive the “river to the sea” myth. Where do you think Israel is going? Spoiler alert: nowhere,” Maher told his HBO audience. He noted the fact Israel has a massive economy and nukes means the country won’t ever fall.

“Wars end with negotiation and what the media glosses over is it’s hard to negotiate when the other side’s bargaining position is, ‘You all die and disappear,'” the popular comedian and political pundit further added. Although, I would be remiss to not point out some wars – such as WWII – do not end with negotiations. They end with the unconditional surrender of one side.

Hamas could surrender right now, turn in its leaders and face justice just like the Germans and Japanese did after WWII.

However, they have no interest in that, and as Maher pointed out, Israel has a long history of beating back every attempt to take it down.

Maher, a steady voice of reason on the issue, also made the correct point that people eventually move on, even if they feel they shouldn’t. Case and point: Mexicans aren’t chanting to invade America.

Watch the entire segment below

Maher is correct about Israel and the Palestinians

Even if you accept the Palestinians got a raw deal in the 1940s – which is a debate for another time – that was nearly 80 years ago.

At some point, you have to move on. The example of Mexico is a great one because it’s nearly identical at the root but completely different over time. Mexico isn’t lobbing rockets into California on a daily basis just because it controlled the region at one point in history.

If Mexico did launch never ending attacks against America, then the USA would respond by obliterating it. Only in Israel do they have to tolerate constant attacks by showing restraint.

Bill Maher shared a very important message about Israel and the Palestinians. (Footage by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, there will be many in America who simply don’t care what the facts are or what lessons can be learned from history. It’s just about hating Israel and Jewish people. The good news is many more people are standing with freedom and against terrorism. That’s the side I’ll always be on and I know our readers are too!