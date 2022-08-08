‘The Terminal List’ Puts Up Monster Viewership Numbers

Fans love “The Terminal List” with Chris Pratt.

The hit Amazon show about a Navy SEAL on the hunt for revenge took the nation by storm when it was released in July, and the viewership data is downright incredible.

“The Terminal List” gets huge viewership numbers. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

For the week of July 4th, “The Terminal List” was watched for 1.6 billion minutes. The only show that had higher viewership data was the latest season of “Stranger Things.”

The success of “The Terminal List” is a great reminder that when you produce great content that isn’t woke, fans will respond accordingly. Even if critics complain, fans will still tune in!

Fans love “The Terminal List.” (Credit: Amazon Studios)

“Yellowstone” has dominated the ratings since 2018, “Top Gun: Maverick” has destroyed the competition at the box office and “The Terminal List” is putting up astronomical viewership data.

Turns out, not going woke pays very well!

“The Terminal List” gets monster streaming numbers. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

The thriller from Jack Carr is one of the best TV series made in a very long time, and you’re missing out if you haven’t already seen it.

“The Terminal List” has taken America by storm. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Pratt kills it as Navy SEAL James Reece as he hunts down and dismantles a massive conspiracy. It’s dark, gritty, suspenseful and incredibly entertaining.

Hopefully, its success results in Hollywood pivoting to more stuff people actually want to watch!

For those of you that have seen “The Terminal List,” let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments below!