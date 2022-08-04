Author Jack Carr isn’t afraid to spray some lead.

The author of the legendary James Reece series recently paid a visit to Taran Tactical, and he reminded the world that the skills he learned in the Navy SEALs are still sharp.

Enjoy the epic shooting performance from “The Terminal List” author in the video below.

Had to stop by @TaranTactical on Book Tour to run the course before my event at the Reagan Library. I went right from the range to the stage with seconds to spare. Great day! pic.twitter.com/OfOkK4O1MY — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) August 1, 2022

Do we think Jack Carr is the kind of guy you want next to you in a gunfight or do we think you want him next to you in a gun battle? The answer is an overwhelming and obvious yes.

Jack Carr shows off shooting skills. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JackCarrUSA/status/1554145731010670593)

The man was a Navy SEAL for two decades, and as we all know, Navy SEALs aren’t trained to be soft guys who like playing with kittens.

They’re incredibly intelligent and highly-skilled warfighters capable of unleashing extreme violence on America’s enemies.

Even though Carr has been out of the SEAL teams for awhile and has transitioned to being a best-selling author, his gun skills are still sharp.

If you find yourself on the business end of a weapon he’s holding, you’re in huge trouble.

Also, if you haven’t watched “The Terminal List” with Chris Pratt yet on Amazon, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s absolutely epic and show that isn’t woke at all.

That’s why people love it!