Critics Hate New Chris Pratt Anti-Woke Amazon Series; Viewers Love it

Season one of the new Amazon series The Terminal List featuring Chris Pratt holds a 37 percent approval rating from critics on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

TV and film writers can’t believe a series would dare debut in 2022 without the proper political messaging.

The Daily Beast labeled the show “an unhinged Right-wing revenge fantasy.” Variety says the series is “a dour, miserable sit, one that would be tough to take as a two-hour film, and has been inexplicably ‘roided up to eight hours.”

The show sucks, the critics say.

Meanwhile, the viewers say it’s a must-see. The audience gave the show a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, creating a 56 percent divide between critics and viewers.

Audience reviewers questioned the critics’ panning of the film:

“Chris Pratt is excellent, this is really a different character for him and he plays it so well!” one reviewer said. “I don’t get why the critics don’t rate this highly, is it because he’s conservative and/or Christian? Their rating is a complete mystery to me because this, to me, is better than the Jack Reacher series, and I LOVED that one too!”

Such a disparate reaction between critics and viewers is now standard. Critics still rave about the 2016 film Sausage Party, a film that viewers panned.

Film writers gave the Daily Wire film Shut In a score of 56 percent, but 95 percent of viewers said the film was excellent.

Critics judge a show based on if the script includes same-sex kissing and not-so-subtle shots at “white supremacy.” On the other hand, viewers rate a show based on the action and quality.

There was once a time when people cared about what so-called experts thought about TV and film. That is the case no more — look at the ratings for award shows that are driven by the opinions of critics.

Film writers were never going to give The Terminal List a fair crack as it portrays a white former Navy SEAL officer in a positive light. That is not how you win awards. Critics do not like shows about the US military, multiple reviews show.

But the audience sure does.

Chris Pratt owns July 4. Critics don’t like July 4, either.

Trust the viewers, not the critics.