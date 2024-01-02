The Rock Is Back – Will Wrestle In WWE Against Roman Reigns

Videos by OutKick

The WWE kicked off 2024 with a people’s elbow of excitement for the fans as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returned out of nowhere.

Prior to last night’s live Monday Night Raw, the WWE had been teasing that a former wrestler would be returning. Would it be John Cena? What about ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin? Instead, the WWE went with the anti-American ‘heel’ Jinder Mahal who had been out of wrestling due to an injury.

Mahal began ripping America and talked about how he would be the one to ‘make it great again.’ When out of nowhere…

IF YA SMELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.

What The Rock Is Cooking.

Look at the ovation!

THE ROCK RETURNED DURING JINDER MAHAL’S SPEECH

Upon entering the ring to deafening shouts, The Rock cut one of his classic promos ripping Mahal while also entertaining the crowd.

At one point, The Rock says that Mahal is as insignificant as The Rock’s lackluster appearance in Baywatch which bombed at the box office.

"Wait you actually didn't see Baywatch?"



"I've never see-"



"IT DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU DIDN'T SEE BAYWATCH"



The Rock has not missed a single beat. 😂😂😂#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6u0zObnecn — (🦥) (@deonteddj) January 2, 2024

THE ROCK VS ROMAN REIGNS

But the most important thing that happened was giving wrestling fans will what they’ve wanted for years – The Rock to not only return to wrestling, but perhaps dethrone the longest-tenured WWE Champion of all-time in Roman Reigns. Both wrestlers are actual real-life cousins and come from one of the most famous wrestling heritages in the Samoan Anoa’l family.

When asking the crowd if he should go out to eat at a restaurant or a bar… the Rock said that he would actually be sitting at the ‘head of the table,’ which is a direct shot at Reigns’ shtick and nickname that he has been given for years now.

Although The Rock did appear a little winded at times.

WHEN WILL THE ROCK WRESTLE?

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world. He doesn’t just ‘come back’ out of nowhere. He has plenty of other things to be doing on January 1 than randomly showing up in San Diego and going to a WWE event of all things. So this is definitely legitimate as it appears the most electrifying wrestler in sports entertainment is back.

The big question now is when will he actually return?

Many believe it will be at this year’s WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in early April. Others, however, think that it could be even sooner when Australia hosts 60,000 fans at WWE’s Elimination Chamber at the Optus Stadium.

Although The Rock’s appearance would put the WWE on an even larger international scale, fans are delusional if they don’t think that the WWE is going to save THE ROCK’s in-ring wrestling return against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania.

