The Rock Returned To WWE Alongside Pat McAfee And It Was Wild

Finally… The Rock has returned…

…to Denver?

Heck, I don’t care where he made his return, because it was absolute scenes last night when out of nowhere Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson re-entered the WWE universe. Johnson made his return to wrestling during SmackDown‘s opening segment.

WWE SmackDown! opened with Pat McAfee going back and forth with Austin Theory in the middle of the ring. For those that don’t follow weekly, Theory is a heel – meaning, everyone’s supposed to hate him. The two started chirping one another when suddenly, out of nowhere, these famous words blared out.

“IF YA SMELLLL.. What The Rock.. Is Cooking!”

Boom!

I mean, just look at this ovation in Denver last night:

THE ROCK HAD THE CROWD GOING WILD

It was The Rock’s first time returning to the squared circle since 2019. How long ago is that? Over a full year before Covid started. Yes, it’s been THAT long since The Rock has appeared in the WWE.

Once he stepped into the ring, Austin Theory began talking smack to The Rock, who of course didn’t take it lightly.

At one point he had the entire Balls Arena in Denver screaming “YOU ARE… AN A**HOLE” over and over to Theory. FOX tried censoring it but it never stopped, here’s the unedited version:

The uncensored version of The Rock and Austin Theory segment from #SmackDownpic.twitter.com/bFi6pMgG3z — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) September 16, 2023

Eventually, Theory went a bit too far giving us the moment we were all waiting for. It was one thing for The Rock to just show up out of nowhere. But it’s another thing to see him do his famous finishing move… the most electrifying move in sports entertainment. Yes, I’m talking about…

The People’s Elbow.

And if that wasn’t enough, The Rock then had Pat McAfee do his version of The People’s Elbow as well. Talk about McAfee’s status being raised to the moon.

JOHN CENA CONFRONTS THE ROCK

A few minutes later, during a backstage on-air segment between The Rock and McAfee, John Cena showed up and confronted The Rock.

This was actually a big deal because Cena has called out The Rock publicly throughout the years outside of the “wrestling world.” The two really don’t get along. That is until recently and of course last night when The Rock and Cena hugged it out.

"Welcome home"



This moment between The Rock and John Cena 🥹🙌



(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/Y4mSIA14T6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2023

The Rock has long been rumored to be returning to the WWE. However, every single time wrestling fans think he’s coming back he doesn’t.

Until last night.

Although he probably won’t be appearing at WWE shows every week, The Rock did lay the groundwork for wrestling his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 next year.

And that my friends, would be epic.