WWE To Stop Live Events In Smaller Markets As They Continue Expansion To Saudi Arabia And More

WWE wrestling fans are going to have to gear up for some long road trips should they want to see some of their favorite wrestlers perform.

According to TKO COO Mark Shapiro, the wrestling promotion is expected to stop Saturday and Sunday live wrestling house shows and scale back events within smaller markets that the WWE has traditionally visited.

Shapiro cited “margin perspectives,” for why it does not financially make sense to continue to go to “C and D” markets as the company’s business model has adapted from live ticket sales towards much more profitable media rights agreements.

SMALLER CITIES WON’T GET EVENTS

“While there’s a reason to have them because it’s good for the brand, we’re building [an] audience, we’re putting them on in C and D counties, so we’re really stretching the brand, and we’re amassing a greater array of eyeballs from all demos so it’s good for our long-term growth. Through a margin perspective, they are dilutive. So there’s probably an opportunity as we go through our efficiencies and our synergy opportunities to cut back on some of those non-televised events, which will push our margin up so we are going through that exercise now,” Shapiro said at the UBS media conference on Tuesday.

Shapiro took over role of COO after the World Wrestling Entertainment partnered with Endeavor (which owns the UFC) and created the new jointly partnered TKO group which heads both popular promotions.

WWE FOCUSING ON OVERSEAS

At the same time that they are cutting back on the amount of American cities they will be wrestling in, the WWE is continuing to expand their international brand.

Shapiro reported that the WWE has made a new $20 million agreement with Saudi Arabia and a $25 million one with Abu Dubai for upcoming events. He also stated that the company has made over $100 million for their previous two Saudi Arabia-based pay-per-views. The WWE deal is just one of many that various sports and entertainment entities have been making with Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

The WWE has undergone some major changes since the TKO purchase, including moving it’s weekly Friday “SmackDown” program from FOX to the USA Network. Additionally, WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” show is expected to have a new home sometime next year.