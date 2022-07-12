The Open Tee Times Released – Tiger Gets Tough Late-Early Draw

The tee times for 150th playing of The Open Championship at St. Andrews have been released and, of course, the highlight is when Tiger Woods will be teeing it up. Good news, bad news:

The good news for people in the US is that you will be able to watch Tiger’s first round without setting an alarm for the middle of the night – like you have to do if you want to see tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (4:58amET/9:58am local).

The bad news is that for a guy who has a bad back and a busted leg – and needs six hours to warm up – Tiger will begin his quest at 9:59amET (2:59pm local). That means, assuming he’s off the course somewhere around 8:00pm local time, he’ll be back for round two just 14 hours later.

Tiger’s second round tee time is set for 4:48amET (9:58am local) Friday morning. He’ll be playing alongside reigning US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Twitter All-Star Max Homa.

Other notable tee times include last year’s Open Championship runner-up Jordan Spieth playing alongside last year’s third place finisher John Rahm and fellow American Harold Varner III. That trio will start immediately following Tiger’s group (10:09amET/5:09am local).

The defending Open Champion Collin Morikawa will be in the aforementioned group with Rory McIlroy, and they are joined by Scottish Open Champion Xander Schauffele in what might be the most talented threesome in the tournament.

Tee times for #TheOpen 4:58 a.m. ET

Morikawa

McIlroy

Schauffele 5:09 a.m. ET

Lowry

Thomas

Hovland 8:26 a.m. ET

Scheffler

Niemann

Hatton 9:59 a.m. ET

Woods

Fitzpatrick

Homa 10:10 a.m. ET

Spieth

Rahm

Varner III 10:21 a.m. ET

Cantlay

Burns

(Presented by @ROLEX) pic.twitter.com/Drby0k6HW8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2022

The tournament will begin at 1:35amET (6:35am local) on Thursday morning with Webb Simpson playing with Paul Lawrie and Min Woo Lee. Phil Mickelson will begin his Open quest an hour later (7:30am local) playing together with Lucas Herbert and Kurt Kitayama.

You can find the complete list of tee times with both local and Eastern time listings here.