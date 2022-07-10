Rory McIlroy Backtracks On Positive LIV Golf Comments, Now Wishes It ‘Went Away Tomorrow’

No other golfer has been more vocally opposed to LIV Golf than Rory McIlroy. Given how many times he’s pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour and bad-mouthed LIV Golf and everyone involved with it, his positive comments about the Saud-backed circuit came as a huge surprise.

Now, he’s backtracking on those positive words and trying to distance himself from LIV Golf even more.

On July 5, McIlroy shockingly used the word ‘good’ to describe Saudi’s involvement in the game of golf.

“There’s so much chat about where the money is coming from Saudi and everything else,” McIlroy explained. “They sponsor so many other things. They are all over sport.”

“I understand people’s reservations with things but at the same time, if these people are serious about investing billions of dollars into golf, I think ultimately that’s a good thing but it has to be done the right way,” he continued while expressing that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf need to have peace talks.

Fast forward just four days, and McIlroy completely changed his tune about the situation when asked about his surprising comments.

“There’s no room in the golf world for LIV Golf,” McIlroy told Kyle Porter of CBS. “I don’t agree with what LIV is doing. If LIV went away tomorrow I’d be super happy.”

McIlroy’s original quote calling the Saudis investing billions into the game being a “good thing” didn’t directly address LIV Golf, but Saudi and LIV Golf are one and the same. LIV Golf only exists because of the Saudis and their infinite amount of money.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t McIlroy’s first effort in walking back his somewhat positive LIV Golf comments. Shortly after calling the Saudi-funding a good thing, he ripped on LIV golfers telling them to “never come back and play” on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour again.