Tiger Woods Drives The 18th Green At St. Andrews During Practice Round As Hype For The Open Builds

While nobody knows what version of Tiger Woods we’ll see at next week’s Open at St. Andrews, just the fact that he’s teeing it up is a win for golf.

There is always tremendous hype around Woods, but the storyline alone of the big cat playing in the 150th edition of The Open at a place he’s won at twice after everything that he’s been through is poetic.

One swing he made during his Sunday practice round at St. Andrews has only added to the hype.

Playing alongside his good friend Justin Thomas, Woods pulled driver on the 18th tee and managed to drive the green on the Par 4.

Woods will not be the only player to drive the 18th green at The Old Course, but that doesn’t make the fact he managed to do so on Sunday any less awesome.

In reality, a significant number of players will be able to drive the green on the final hole during The Open next week as long as the wind isn’t howling in their face. In fact, some players will be able to run their ball onto the dance floor with a fairway wood off the tee.

Last week’s JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland was the first time we’ve seen Woods play since May at the PGA Championship. Woods ultimately withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round and elected to skip the U.S. Open to get his body right for The Open.

Woods first hoisted the Claret Jug at St. Andrews in 2000 and managed to do the same again in 2005.