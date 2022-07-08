Justin Thomas Shares Insight Into Tiger Woods’ Status Heading Into The Open

Prior to teeing it up in the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland earlier this week, the last time Tiger Woods played a competitive round of golf was in May at the PGA Championship. Woods ultimately withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round and elected to skip the U.S. Open to get his body right for next week’s Open at St. Andrews.

Woods committed to playing in The Open after his 47th place finish in the Masters back in April. Now with Open week nearly upon us, there are questions as to where not only Woods’ game stands, but his health as well.

To add more speculation about how his body is feeling, specifically his surgically repaired right leg, Woods played the majority of the JP McManus Pro-Am with a cart.

That was this week, next week we’re talking about Tiger Woods and St. Andrews, a place where he’s hoisted the Claret Jug twice. Doubting Woods anytime, anywhere is a mistake, but especially at the old course.

Justin Thomas Isn’t Worried About Tiger Woods At St. Andrews

His good friend Justin Thomas certainly isn’t going to doubt or worry about him.

Thomas shared some insight into Woods’ status earlier this week making note that St. Andrews should be the easiest walk Woods will have endured so far this year.

“I know that he’s been circling this on his calendar for a while and he’s been vocal about that and it’s I think his favorite golf course in the world and he loves it, and obviously he’s had some great success there,” Thomas told the media ahead of this week’s Scottish Open.

“It’s probably going to seem like a pretty easy walk compared to Augusta and Southern Hills. I know I’m excited for him to be there but at the same time like the other events, I’m not — I’m hoping for the best for him but I’m not worried about him.”

Woods playing well at St. Andrews in what will be the 150th Open Championship would be a true spectacle.