The ‘Olivia Dunne Of Notre Dame Pole-Vaulting’ Wants Taylor Swift To Know Dating A Football Player Is Old News

Videos by OutKick

I promised myself I wouldn’t get involved with the Taylor Swift stuff, but when Olivia Fabry — The Olivia Dunne of Notre Dame pole-vaulting — checks in, I can’t ignore it.

Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but that’s sort of my lane right now. Nightcaps, Pit-Stop, Power Rankings and the Olivia Dunne wannabees of the college world.

Anyway, Fabry — the fifth-year senior — spent the weekend hyping up the fellas in South Bend. Unfortunately (especially for us Notre Dame moneyline bettors), it didn’t work.

It was a doubly bad weekend for Notre Dame’s Olivia Dunne, too, because the Princeton Tigers also suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Bryant.

Why does that matter? Well, Fabry is dating Tigers senior linebacker Caleb Coleman, and she — like everybody else in the country — made sure to jump on the intolerable Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce bandwagon.

Olivia Fabry, Notre Dame’s Olivia Dunne, relates to Taylor Swift

Look, I can’t stand the Taylor Swift stuff right now. It’s just brutal. That being said, I was a fan of OG Taylor. Country Taylor. She’s the one I grew up with, and I was all aboard the T-Train back in 2009.

But then she just left country and really never even talks about us anymore. Just sort of ignores her high school boyfriend and acts like we don’t exist. Obviously it’s worked out for her, but still stings us down in the south.

Anyways, back to the Olivia Dunne of Notre Dame’s track team. The senior pole-vaulter first popped up on my radar a few months ago, and she’s recently used the start of football season to really vault up the Livvy charts.

Fabry crushed Notre Dame’s showdown with Ohio State over the weekend, and appears to have a nice little NIL deal with the fellas over at Peacock. Don’t know if you’ve heard, but NBC loves Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Spoiler alert!

Sadly, Livvy couldn’t be the good luck charm the Irish needed Saturday. They somehow lost to a pretty subpar Ohio State, at home no less. Embarrassing. Notre Dame will ALWAYS Notre Dame. Don’t get it twisted.

The Irish head to Duke this weekend as they try to get back on track. Hopefully Olivia Fabry makes the trip to Durham. If not, perhaps she’ll head to Princeton’s showdown with Columbia.

Stay tuned.