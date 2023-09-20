Livvy Fabry, Notre Dame’s Pole-Vaulting Olivia Dunne, Locks In For Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

It ain’t quite Catholics vs. Convicts levels of hype, but the Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown this Saturday is set to be a big one. And the Fighting Irish have their own Olivia Dunne — senior Olivia Fabry! — on their side to give them a much-needed edge.

That’s right. We have a Livvy of South Bend on our hands and she’s a pole-vaulting stud.

Fabry checked in this week with a little Instagram sizzler ahead of the Buckeyes’ arrival in South Bend, and she sprinkled a little good luck on her home squad along the way.

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but some say the Irish are lucky.

Olivia Dunne and Olivia Fabry are a dynamic duo

Green for good luck indeed. Give ’em hell, Notre Dame!

We’ve talked about Olivia Fabry once or twice before around these parts — shoutout to Nightcaps! — but it’s about time she becomes a weekly staple. Especially if Notre Dame’s gonna be legit this year, and it certainly looks like they are.

I mean, the Fighting Irish actually have a quarterback. When was the last time you could say that?

Anyway, I’d do my usual thing and declare Fabry the Olivia Dunne of South Bend or something like that, but I won’t take the low-hanging fruit this early in the week. She’s a stud on her own, and her name’s already Olivia, so it’s a little too easy.

Fabry’s been coming for a while, and the fifth-year senior is out for blood this year. She’s been making noise on social media all summer, racked up a tidy 60k followers on Instagram and another 107k more on TikTok.

Not a bad little showing. Ain’t Olivia Dunne levels, but it’s only September. Just wait until the Fighting Irish crush Ohio State this weekend. That happens, and our pole-vaulter will take off like a damn rocket ship.

She’s a big football fan judging by her TikTok and by the way, she’s also dating a football player … in Princeton. Yep. Olivia Fabry and Princeton’s Caleb Coleman have been together a while, so mind your business if you’re at the game Saturday.

Can’t wait to watch it all unfold. Bring on Week 4!