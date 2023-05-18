The New Conor McGregor Netflix Documentary Is Awesome (Bonus: I’m In It!)

Videos by OutKick

Mixed Martial Arts and sports fans are raving about Netflix’s new Conor McGregor documentary that shows a massive amount of never-before-seen footage from one of the world’s most famous athletes.

‘McGregor Forever‘ debuted Wednesday on Netflix to solid reviews and the doc continues to trend across social media.

Episode one focuses on the lead up to McGregor’s biggest challenge of his career – a Lightweight Championship fight between he and undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov from October of 2018 at UFC 229. That fight would change McGregor’s MMA future and life forever.

🗓 10/6/2018: 3 years ago tonight…



Khabib (-170) beats Conor McGregor by submission and proceeds to head into the crowd to fight some more 😅pic.twitter.com/kvMJD9eJwZ — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 6, 2021

KHABIB JUMPED INTO THE CROWD. 😱😱😱😱 (via @chrisk8oh) pic.twitter.com/IK1z66wZht — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 7, 2018

MCGREGOR FOREVER IS AVAILABLE NOW ON NETFLIX

Sports fans may remember this fight because it was absolutely nuts.

The lead-up was insane and there were real life threats between Khabib and Conor’s camps. Then, an ending that featured Khabib jumping into the crowd to attack one of Conor’s teammates and friends, Dillon Danis. Meanwhile, one of Khabib’s teammates jumped into the cage and sucker punched McGregor.

It was absolute bedlam. Khabib would eventually get suspended for a full year from the sport for jumping into the crowd, and both he and Conor were fined.

Fans know HOW the fight ended, but McGregor Forever shows what was actually going on in the lead up to it – from an undisclosed and much worst foot injury to McGregor that will make your face cringe, to even more of Conor’s antics.

At one point in the doc, they focus on the fight’s press conference in New York City where they cut to ME asking Conor and Khabib a question before things went completely off the rails.

Although they only use a portion of this clip, just watch and look at how out of control Conor was. (Keep in mind because Khabib is Muslim, he doesn’t drink alcohol, which didn’t stop Conor from trying to shove his Proper 12 whiskey into his face) Eventually, Conor and Dana White pounded some whiskey shots.

3 years ago today…the wildest press conference I’ve ever been at. McGregor vs Khabib



I remember SportsCenter picking up my question and rolling with Conor’s answer as well. “Stomp on his head when he’s unconscious.” 😂 Just madness.



Watch me and the full clip –> pic.twitter.com/eu1lPAPAA8 — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 21, 2021

NYC PRESS CONFERENCE WENT OFF THE RAILS

After mocking Khabib and taking shots of whiskey with Dana White in front of everyone, Conor then begins to scream that Khabib is “f’n dead.”

When I asked Conor what he’s going to do when he meets Khabib, he screamed in response: “Stomp on his head until he’s unconscious!”

‘McGregor Forever’ does a fantastic job of bringing real life emotion to the screen – regardless if you were there or not.

It is an absolute must-watch for Conor McGregor fans and haters, as well as those curious about one of the biggest athletes-turned-celebrities in the world.