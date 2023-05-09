Netflix Drops Adrenaline-Filled Conor McGregor Docuseries Trailer

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for Netflix’s highly-anticipated Conor McGregor docuseries has dropped.

The streaming giant will release a four-part limited series titled “McGregor Forever” chronicling McGregor’s rise to the top of the UFC.

If there’s one thing Netflix does very well, it’s documentaries. The Boston Bombing one that dropped in April was grade-A.

It looks like “McGregor Forever” will be in the same tier of fire content. Give the preview a watch below.

Netflix will shine a light on Conor McGregor’s rise.

While Conor McGregor is only 1-3 in his last four fights, he still remains one of the most powerful and influential figures in combat sports.

His run from 2013 through 2016 was nothing short of legendary. He was the most dominant fighter on the planet, and opponents feared stepping into the cage with him.

He also won titles at two different weight classes – featherweight and lightweight. In his prime, McGregor was unstoppable.

The same can’t be said these days. He has just one win since 2018. That’s not great, but he’s still viewed as one of the faces of the UFC.

Conor McGregor is the focus of a new Netflix documentary. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

McGregor has had multiple issues.

“McGregor Forever” should also be interesting because the Irish-born fighter has had plenty of issues outside the octagon.

He was arrested in 2018 after attacking a bus carrying MMA stars, he was also involved in a massive melee after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, he hit an elderly man in a bar, was arrested in Florida after taking a person’s phone and the list goes on.

To say he’s had issues outside of fighting would be an understatement. Yet, he’s never managed to let anything slow him down and he also built a whiskey empire. Say whatever you want about Conor McGregor, but the man has been wildly successful in life.

Netflix is releasing a Conor McGregor documentary. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Now, fans will get to dive in with “McGregor Forever.” Fans can catch it starting May 17.