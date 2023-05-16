‘McGregor Forever’ Director Shares Crazy Story About Conor McGregor’s Security: ‘Like The President’

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor apparently takes his security incredibly seriously.

McGregor will be the focus of Netflix’s upcoming four-part documentary “McGregor Forever,” and the series will take a deep dive into the fighter’s rise to the top of the UFC world.

During an interview with BroBible, director Gotham Chopra revealed the insane security the Irish-born fighter surrounds himself with.

Specifically, McGregor, Chopra and everyone else around himself were rushed to safety during a press conference for his second fight against Dustin Poirier. Chopra compared the situation to the President being protected.

Conor McGregor’s security draws comparison to the Secret Service.

“So I was in Las Vegas with him, and I was at the press conference, which was like a classic Conor McGregor circus. And at one point, it got so crazy that he had to be rushed off the stage. And I felt like it was like the President of the United States. The bodyguards dragged us off the stage and pushed us into, like, a holding cell. They’re like, ‘You have to stay here until it’s safe.’ What do you mean until it’s safe? And they’re like, oh, it’s just, like, too crazy,” Chopra explained.

He also compared McGregor to a “caged lion,” and made it clear the UFC star isn’t acting when he gets that amped up.

McGregor doesn’t play games.

It makes sense why McGregor would have very tight security. The man loves to run his mouth and has made plenty of enemies.

That’s not necessarily a negative. You need to say crazy things in order to generate interest in the fight game, and McGregor is a hall of fame trash talker.

He’s also worth a ton of money. If you can afford security and you feel you need it, you might as well get it. Ja Morant pretends to be a tough guy by flashing a pistol on IG Live. Conor McGregor apparently pays people to keep him safe. One is an idiot. The other is smart when it comes to security.

Conor McGregor’s security draws comparison to the President of the United States. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Having said that, his bodyguards aren’t cops. If they essentially detain you, put one foot in front of the other and walk away if you don’t want to be there.

What are they going to do? Shoot you? Absolutely not. They’re bodyguards. Not Secret Service. His security might draw comparisons to the Secret Service, but carrying a gun (assuming they do, of course) to protect someone doesn’t make you a cop.

There’s likely little Conor McGregor’s detail could have done to stop Chopra from leaving if that’s what he wanted to do.

Netflix documentary “McGregor Forever” will focus on Conor McGregor’s rise to the top of the UFC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“McGregor Forever” drops May 17 on Netflix. It definitely sounds like the footage in it will be must-watch for UFC fans.