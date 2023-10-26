It Doesn’t Sound Like The Masters Is Changing Qualifying Criteria For LIV Golfers In 2024, But Big-Name Players Will Still Tee It Up

Videos by OutKick

With LIV Golf having its bid to earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points rejected earlier this month, the question of how LIV players would be able to qualify for major championships quickly came to the forefront.

Some LIV players have shared ideas that major championships should create special exemptions or qualifying criteria in order to have an opportunity to play in golf’s four biggest tournaments.

READ: JON RAHM REPORTEDLY ASKED LIV GOLF FOR ‘PROHIBITIVELY LARGE’ SUM OF MONEY, EVEN IN THE EYES OF THE SAUDIS

Augusta National is officially out on any of those suggestions as Chairman Fred Ridley explained that the criteria to get into the 2024 Masters won’t be changed to accommodate LIV golfers.

“As you recall last year, there was some speculation as to whether or not we would invite LIV golfers, and we stayed true to our qualification criteria and we invited everyone who was eligible. Our qualifications are very much dynamic and we adjust to what we feel is the best interests of the tournament representing the best players in the world, so we always look at that,” Ridley explained, according to Golfweek.

The Masters isn’t changing its qualifying criteria for the 2024 event. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Masters invites all past champions, PGA Tour winners, high finishers from the year’s prior Masters and the three other majors, as well as the Top 50 players in the world.

Last year, 18 LIV golfers played in the Masters, with six of those players qualifying for the event by sitting inside the Top 50 of the OWGR the previous year. With LIV players unable to earn OWGR points moving forward, that Top 50 in the World Rankings will be a non-factor for those on LIV moving forward. Brooks Koepka (18) and Cameron Smith (19) are the only two LIV players in the Top 50 of the current OWGR.

As for the current roster of LIV golfers, all the high-profile players should still be teeing it up in the 2024 Masters.

Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Bubba Watson will all be allowed to play in ’24 as past champions.

Bryson DeChambeau still has an exemption from his 2020 U.S. Open win, 2023 runner-up Brooks Koepka will be exempt after his 2023 PGA Championship win, and Cam Smith gets in after his 2022 Open victory.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com