Jon Rahm Reportedly Asked LIV Golf For ‘Prohibitively Large’ Sum Of Money, Even In The Eyes Of The Saudis

Videos by OutKick

While LIV Golf has managed to sign many of the big fish of professional golf including Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson, the Saudi-backed circuit has its sights set on other superstars in the game, and that reportedly includes Jon Rahm.

According to fellow professional Eddie Pepperell, LIV Golf recently approached a group of 15 PGA Tour players in an attempt to get them to join the breakaway circuit. Per Pepperell, Rahm responded to LIV’s inquiry but asked for such a large amount of money that not even the deepest of pockets from the Saudis could agree to.

“I heard that Jon Rahm….I heard that LIV had approached 15 players this year asking them for a rough figure as to what would get them across and I was told that Rahm’s figure was so prohibitively large that LIV rejected it. So, make of that what you want,” Pepperell told ‘The Chipping Forecast‘ podcast.

Jon Rahm reportedly asked LIV Golf for so much money that the Saudis couldn’t back his ask. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Koepka recently revealed that he signed a nine-figure deal to join LIV Golf, and it’s long been rumored that Mickelson and Johnson signed astronomical contracts to side with the Saudi-backed league.

If Pepperell’s report is accurate, it’s safe to say that the Spaniard asked LIV for much more than $100 million.

Pepperell, who is one of the most honest and level-headed players out there, did recognize that what he heard about Rahm and the 14 other Tour players who were approached could all be “propaganda.”

“The rot, that is this propaganda, starts at the top. Yeah, it think they’ve got an issue – is Phil Mickelson is he the oracle or not? It’s tough to know, but I think there’s a lot of junk that gets spouted out there.”

“It’s classic propaganda, making the truth difficult to know.”

Another possibility here is that Rahmw was simply pulling the leg of the Saudis, he could’ve asked for $500 million just to see their response.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris. You can also email him at mark.harris@outkick.com