Brooks Koepka Confirms His LIV Golf Deal Was Nine Figures, Gets Refreshingly Honest About Leaving PGA Tour Simply For The Money

It’s no secret, money played a significant role in the decision-making process for every player who has joined LIV Golf. While plenty of players on the Saudi-backed circuit still refuse to admit the money factor publically and are still hanging onto the disingenuous ‘we’re growing the game’ tagline, but Brooks Koepka isn’t subscribing to that.

The five-time major winner was announced as LIV’s latest signing in June of 2022. Rumors immediately started about what sort of contract Koepka had to have been offered to make the jump to the breakaway circuit.

He joined the ‘BS w/ Jake Paul‘ podcast and confirmed that his LIV Golf deal is worth $100 million, at least.

“It was good, it was good,” Koepka said when Paul asked him what his LIV contract was.

“It was nine,” Koepka said with a ginormous grin on his face after Paul asked if it was nine figures.

Brooks Koepka isn’t hiding behind the fact that he joined LIV Golf solely for the money. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Then came the honesty from Koepka. He takes no issue in admitting that he joined LIV Golf for that nine-figure contract, and nothing else.

“I’ll be honest with you – I signed for the dough,” Koepka said. “I’m 100% behind that. I don’t know if tomorrow I’ll get in a car accident and never play golf again but my family is taken care of.”

“That was a big thing for me, not doing it for anything else. Everybody else, they go to their 9-5, most of them don’t like their 9-5 but they’re doing it because they get the paycheck. That’s the same thing as us. I enjoy playing golf, I enjoy winning – I’d say I’d do it for free because I love it that much, but at the same time you’ve got to take care of each other.”

It’s always hard to relate to professional athletes when they compare playing their respective sport to an Average Joe’s 9-5 job, but at the end of the day, playing golf is Koepka’s job.

Regardless of the negative opinions about the fact that his nine-figure contract is Saudi money, he was offered a significant pay raise and guaranteed paychecks with each LIV event, and took it, just like the overwhelming majority of every other person on the planet would.

